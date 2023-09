The Ordinary’s New Serum Is For Everyone But Do You Really Need It?

I've been using this serum every day for almost a month now, after cleansing and before sunscreen in the daytime, then after cleansing and before moisturiser in the evening. At first I thought, How special can a moisturising serum be? But I didn't realise just how much my skin would benefit from this extra moisturising step. No matter how hard I try to stay out of the sun, outdoor dinners, drinks and catch-ups with friends mean my skin has felt rather frazzled lately. To keep my breakouts under control, I also sometimes use tretinoin, a high-strength retinoid that can make skin dry. Incorporating this serum into my routine has helped to alleviate parched areas and flaky pieces of skin typical of retinoid use.