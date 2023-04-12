Sweet Digs Australia: In Fatuma Ndenzako’s Melbourne Home, Dancing & Good Vibes Are Guaranteed

Welcome to Sweet Digs Australia, where we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious, and always unique homes of women and gender-diverse people across the country. This week, we tour the mid-century family home that Collective Closets co-founder, Fatuma Ndenzako, shares with her husband and their son Arlo in Coburg, Melbourne.
There may not be a more fun and welcoming home in Coburg, Melbourne than the one Fatuma Ndenzako shares with her husband and their son, Arlo. This family's three-bedroom mid-century house is the definition of warm and effortlessly cool, with a space that doubles as a family home and also a fun, music-filled space that feels like getting a good hug from a friend.
Ndenzako and her family's personalities shine through in their home decor, and their history and stories as individuals (as well as a family) are unabashedly on display, from the beautiful photo portrait of Ndenzako's mother that greets you at the door to Arlo's prized collection of vinyl records. Ndenzako is the co-founder of Collective Closets, a slow fashion-focused brand that she created with her sister, Laurinda, inspired by the rich history of the African continent. The ethos and values of her business are also evident in her home, with piles of books dotted around the floor, walls adorned with art and music posters, and a great collection of vintage and modern furniture.
Currently valued at around $1 million, Ndenzako and her family have lived in this place for four years. Consisting of three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open-plan living/kitchen/dining space, this home feels spacious despite being fairly compact. The first part of the home tour takes us to the main bedroom — a room that values simplicity and family time. "Really, it's just a space to have a lot of fun," Ndenzako smiles while Arlo playfully hangs out on the bed. As for the decor, she believes that "your dreams need not to be disturbed", so simplicity and calm are key, which isn't to say this space is devoid of personality. In the corner sits a floral armchair that she found on the street when she was 17, which has become a beloved piece that she has carried with her to all of her homes since.
In the front sitting room and study sits a vintage bar cart fully stocked with her and her husband's favourite liquors, a few sentimental pieces of art and a cosy green couch — making this space the perfect spot in the house to entertain after a dinner party. Next, we visit the bathroom, which is Ndenzako's second favourite room in the whole house. It's a tranquil, no-frills type of bathroom that's predominantly white with touches of green here and there, making it a truly peaceful space. "Weirdly, 'cause it's the centre of the house...it actually feels really welcoming!" she says. "It doesn't feel sterile or hard". And, honestly, nothing in this family home does.
But Ndenzako's absolute favourite room in the house is Arlo's bedroom. Fun and musically themed (thanks to Arlo's amazing taste in music), the family spends a lot of time here, listening to records and tapes and having a dance together. "I like that there are so many things that I like in my room," Arlo says as he takes us around his room, making it clear that Ndenzako and her husband clearly value their son's tastes and interests, and make sure his room truly reflects who he is.
A beautiful piano sits at the end of the hallway (true to his musical ways, Arlo is currently learning how to play), acting as the focal point of the living and dining area. As you enter this light-filled space, you notice that more modern touches start to take over from the mid-century feel of the front of the house, while the timeless vintage furniture pieces retain that retro feel. "Everything here is really affordable, which is what I love about this room," Ndenzako muses. And it's true that the cool, vintage aesthetic feels anything but pretentious or contrived. In some of her smaller home decor pieces, Ndenzako pays homage to her cultural identity. "I love that there are little nodes of Africa in this space," she says proudly. "MMC's work really fits and ties in who I am [and] my culture in a really modern way, in a really kind of contemporary space."
Like the rest of the house, the dining room and kitchen both feel personal and cosy too, with a vintage rosewood dining table, as well as wooden dining chairs that were made by one of their friends as a wedding gift. Her kitchen area opens up to a deck and garden, making the space feel bigger and lighter. Ndenzako says the back garden is still a work in progress, but she sees a lot of potential for what it will look like once it all comes together — meaning we'll just have to come back in the summertime to see how she and her family continue to evolve this space further as the warm, music-filled family-home that it is.
