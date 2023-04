Sweet Digs Australia: In Fatuma Ndenzako’s Melbourne Home, Dancing & Good Vibes Are Guaranteed

Currently valued at around $1 million, Ndenzako and her family have lived in this place for four years. Consisting of three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open-plan living/kitchen/dining space, this home feels spacious despite being fairly compact. The first part of the home tour takes us to the main bedroom — a room that values simplicity and family time. "Really, it's just a space to have a lot of fun," Ndenzako smiles while Arlo playfully hangs out on the bed. As for the decor, she believes that " your dreams need not to be disturbed ", so simplicity and calm are key, which isn't to say this space is devoid of personality. In the corner sits a floral armchair that she found on the street when she was 17, which has become a beloved piece that she has carried with her to all of her homes since.