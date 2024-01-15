I Feel Like I Have To Choose Between Starting A Family Or Caring For My Parents

I'm not afraid of caring for my ageing parents when the time comes. I look to this opportunity with gratitude. Being in my 30s has also made me hyper-aware of death and the inevitable reality that my parents will not be around forever. Seeing some of my peers confront the grief of losing their parents has made me grateful that I still have mine. So I look forward to caring for them. I look forward to loving and supporting them as much as they love and support me. I look forward to the time we have together. These years are precious to me, and I want them to have a good time. I want to be able to take them on vacation. I want them to experience the leisure they deserve.