We're getting closer to the end of the year but some of the best movies and TV shows of 2021 are set to drop in November.
Stan's original film, Nitram will be talked about for a long time after it releases next month. The movie depicting the events leading up to the real-life 1996 Port Arthur massacre stars American actor Caleb Landry Jones as gunman Martin Bryant, Judy Davis as his mother and Anthony LaPaglia as his father.
Speaking of going back in time, the second season of popular period drama The Great hits the streaming platform, where Catherine (Gillian Anderson) finally takes the Russian throne for her own.
Advertisement
And if you're keen for some re-runs, or perhaps you're yet to see it, Mindy Kaling's hilariously entertaining comedy-drama, The Mindy Project, arrives mid-month with all six seasons.
On that note, here's a list of everything coming to Stan in November.
November 1
The Circus: Season 6, Episode 15
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 47
Angela Black: Season 1, Episode 4
Candy Cane Christmas - Premiere
A Christmas Break - Premiere
Homemade Christmas - Premiere
Elf
A Match Made at Christmas
The Gift of Christmas
The Least of These: A Christmas Story
Christmas Child
Craig Of The Creek: Season 3, Batch 1
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes: Season 1
We Bare Bears: Seasons 1 - 2
Victor & Valentino: Season 2, Batch 1
Dear Secret Santa
The Flight Before Christmas
The Santa Claus Brothers Special
Franklin's Magic Christmas Special
Babar & Father Christmas
A Flintstones Christmas Carol
A Flintstones Family Christmas
Bah Humduck! A Looney Toons Christmas
Bugs Bunny's Looney Christmas Tales
Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas
Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers
Blackadder's Christmas Carol (Special)
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 47
Angela Black: Season 1, Episode 4
Candy Cane Christmas - Premiere
A Christmas Break - Premiere
Homemade Christmas - Premiere
Elf
A Match Made at Christmas
The Gift of Christmas
The Least of These: A Christmas Story
Christmas Child
Craig Of The Creek: Season 3, Batch 1
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes: Season 1
We Bare Bears: Seasons 1 - 2
Victor & Valentino: Season 2, Batch 1
Dear Secret Santa
The Flight Before Christmas
The Santa Claus Brothers Special
Franklin's Magic Christmas Special
Babar & Father Christmas
A Flintstones Christmas Carol
A Flintstones Family Christmas
Bah Humduck! A Looney Toons Christmas
Bugs Bunny's Looney Christmas Tales
Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas
Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers
Blackadder's Christmas Carol (Special)
November 2
All American: Season 4, Episode 2
Belle
The Land of the Bears
Hunting JonBenet's Killer: The Untold Story
The Killing of JonBenet: Her Father Speaks
Belle
The Land of the Bears
Hunting JonBenet's Killer: The Untold Story
The Killing of JonBenet: Her Father Speaks
November 3
The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 3
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 7
The Blind Side
Ghosts: Season 2
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 7
The Blind Side
Ghosts: Season 2
November 4
Girls Can't Surf
The Vault
Walkaway Joe
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 7
Love Life: Season 2, Episodes 4 - 6
The Vault
Walkaway Joe
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 7
Love Life: Season 2, Episodes 4 - 6
November 5
Walker: Season 2, Episode 2
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 48
Bo66y - Premiere
My Week With Marilyn
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 3, Episode 7
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 4
60 Days In: Season 5
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 48
Bo66y - Premiere
My Week With Marilyn
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 3, Episode 7
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 4
60 Days In: Season 5
November 6
Animaniacs (2020): Season 2 - Premiere
Deliverance
Deliverance
Advertisement
November 7
BMF: Season 1, Episode 7
Hightown: Season 2, Episode 4
Wild Wild West
Hightown: Season 2, Episode 4
Wild Wild West
November 8
The Circus: Season 6, Episode 16 - Final
Yellowstone: Season 4, Episodes 1 & 2 - Premiere
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 49
Angela Black: Season 1, Episode 5
Shark with Steve Backshall: Season 1 - Premiere
Yellowstone: Season 4, Episodes 1 & 2 - Premiere
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 49
Angela Black: Season 1, Episode 5
Shark with Steve Backshall: Season 1 - Premiere
November 9
All American: Season 4, Episode 3
L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later - Premiere
The Homesman
L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later - Premiere
The Homesman
November 10
The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 4
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 8
The Shawshank Redemption
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 8
The Shawshank Redemption
November 11
Le Monstre: Season 1 - Premiere
Love Life: Season 2, Episodes 7 - 10 - Final
The Company Men
Love Life: Season 2, Episodes 7 - 10 - Final
The Company Men
November 12
Walker: Season 2, Episode 3
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 50
Finding Jack Charlton - Premiere
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 2, Episodes 1 - 6 - Premiere
Friday Night Dinner: Season 6
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 3, Episode 8
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 5
Booba: Seasons 1 -3
Booba’s Adventure: Season 1
Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 50
Finding Jack Charlton - Premiere
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 2, Episodes 1 - 6 - Premiere
Friday Night Dinner: Season 6
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 3, Episode 8
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 5
Booba: Seasons 1 -3
Booba’s Adventure: Season 1
Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1
November 13
Kong: Skull Island
November 14
BMF: Season 1, Episode 8 - Final
Hightown: Season 2, Episode 5
Doctor Doctor: Season 4
Hightown: Season 2, Episode 5
Doctor Doctor: Season 4
November 15
Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 3
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 51
Angela Black: Season 1, Episode 6 - Final
The Professor & The Madman
Stronger
Disclosure
Justice League
The Lego Batman Movie
The Lego Ninjago Movie
National Lampoon's Vacation
Seven
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 51
Angela Black: Season 1, Episode 6 - Final
The Professor & The Madman
Stronger
Disclosure
Justice League
The Lego Batman Movie
The Lego Ninjago Movie
National Lampoon's Vacation
Seven
November 16
All American: Season 4, Episode 4
The Artist
Staying Alive
Grease 2
The Artist
Staying Alive
Grease 2
November 17
The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 5
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 9
Annabelle
Annabelle: Creation
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 9
Annabelle
Annabelle: Creation
November 18
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 8
Little Women LA: Seasons 5 - 8 (S8 - Premiere)
Green Lantern
Little Women LA: Seasons 5 - 8 (S8 - Premiere)
Green Lantern
Advertisement
November 19
Walker: Season 2, Episode 4
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 52
The Big Bang Theory: Seasons 1 - 12
Two and a Half Men: Seasons 1 - 12
The Mindy Project: Seasons 1 - 6
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 3, Episode 9
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 6
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 52
The Big Bang Theory: Seasons 1 - 12
Two and a Half Men: Seasons 1 - 12
The Mindy Project: Seasons 1 - 6
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 3, Episode 9
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 6
November 20
The Great: Season 2 - Premiere
Oranges and Sunshine
Oranges and Sunshine
November 21
Hightown: Season 2, Episode 6
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere
Me And Orson Welles
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere
Me And Orson Welles
November 22
Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 4
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 53
People Places Things
Dating App Horrors: The Untold Story
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 53
People Places Things
Dating App Horrors: The Untold Story
November 23
All American: Season 4, Episode 5
Dunkirk
Mystery Road: Season 2
Gangland Undercover: Seasons 1 - 2
Dunkirk
Mystery Road: Season 2
Gangland Undercover: Seasons 1 - 2
November 24
NITRAM - Premiere
The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 6
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 10
Manhattan: Seasons 1 & 2
The Path: Seasons 1 - 3
The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 6
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 10
Manhattan: Seasons 1 & 2
The Path: Seasons 1 - 3
November 25
Saved by the Bell (2020): Season 2 - Premiere
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky: Season 1 - Premiere
Casual: Seasons 1 - 4
Outsiders: Seasons 1 & 2
Amazing Grace: Season 1
Fargo: Seasons 1 - 3
Training Day
Nightcrawler
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky: Season 1 - Premiere
Casual: Seasons 1 - 4
Outsiders: Seasons 1 & 2
Amazing Grace: Season 1
Fargo: Seasons 1 - 3
Training Day
Nightcrawler
November 26
Walker: Season 2, Episode 5
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 3, Episode 10 - Final
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 7
Halifax: Retribution: Season 1
Eagle Eye
The Fifth Element
The Killing Of A Sacred Deer
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 3, Episode 10 - Final
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 7
Halifax: Retribution: Season 1
Eagle Eye
The Fifth Element
The Killing Of A Sacred Deer
November 27
Trolls: Holiday in Harmony - Premiere
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 2, Episode 7 (Holiday Special) - Premiere
The Exorcist
Exorcist II: The Heretic
Jawbone
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 2, Episode 7 (Holiday Special) - Premiere
The Exorcist
Exorcist II: The Heretic
Jawbone
November 28
Hightown: Season 2, Episode 7
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 2
Domestic Disturbance
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 2
Domestic Disturbance
November 29
Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 5
Project Blue Book: Season 1
What We Do In The Shadows
Project Blue Book: Season 1
What We Do In The Shadows
Advertisement
November 30
All American: Season 4, Episode 6
Roots (2016): Season 1
Blood Ties
Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil
Roots (2016): Season 1
Blood Ties
Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil