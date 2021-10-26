Story from Entertainment

Here’s Everything Coming To Stan In November 2021

Alicia Vrajlal
We're getting closer to the end of the year but some of the best movies and TV shows of 2021 are set to drop in November.
Stan's original film, Nitram will be talked about for a long time after it releases next month. The movie depicting the events leading up to the real-life 1996 Port Arthur massacre stars American actor Caleb Landry Jones as gunman Martin Bryant, Judy Davis as his mother and Anthony LaPaglia as his father.
Speaking of going back in time, the second season of popular period drama The Great hits the streaming platform, where Catherine (Gillian Anderson) finally takes the Russian throne for her own.
Advertisement
And if you're keen for some re-runs, or perhaps you're yet to see it, Mindy Kaling's hilariously entertaining comedy-drama, The Mindy Project, arrives mid-month with all six seasons.
On that note, here's a list of everything coming to Stan in November.

November 1

The Circus: Season 6, Episode 15
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 47
Angela Black: Season 1, Episode 4
Candy Cane Christmas - Premiere
A Christmas Break - Premiere
Homemade Christmas - Premiere
Elf
A Match Made at Christmas
The Gift of Christmas
The Least of These: A Christmas Story
Christmas Child
Craig Of The Creek: Season 3, Batch 1
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes: Season 1
We Bare Bears: Seasons 1 - 2
Victor & Valentino: Season 2, Batch 1
Dear Secret Santa
The Flight Before Christmas
The Santa Claus Brothers Special
Franklin's Magic Christmas Special
Babar & Father Christmas
A Flintstones Christmas Carol
A Flintstones Family Christmas
Bah Humduck! A Looney Toons Christmas
Bugs Bunny's Looney Christmas Tales
Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas
Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers
Blackadder's Christmas Carol (Special)

November 2

All American: Season 4, Episode 2
Belle
The Land of the Bears
Hunting JonBenet's Killer: The Untold Story
The Killing of JonBenet: Her Father Speaks

November 3

The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 3
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 7
The Blind Side
Ghosts: Season 2

November 4

Girls Can't Surf
The Vault
Walkaway Joe
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 7
Love Life: Season 2, Episodes 4 - 6

November 5

Walker: Season 2, Episode 2
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 48
Bo66y - Premiere
My Week With Marilyn
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 3, Episode 7
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 4
60 Days In: Season 5

November 6

Animaniacs (2020): Season 2 - Premiere
Deliverance
Advertisement

November 7

BMF: Season 1, Episode 7
Hightown: Season 2, Episode 4
Wild Wild West

November 8

The Circus: Season 6, Episode 16 - Final
Yellowstone: Season 4, Episodes 1 & 2 - Premiere
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 49
Angela Black: Season 1, Episode 5
Shark with Steve Backshall: Season 1 - Premiere

November 9

All American: Season 4, Episode 3
L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later - Premiere
The Homesman

November 10

The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 4
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 8
The Shawshank Redemption

November 11

Le Monstre: Season 1 - Premiere
Love Life: Season 2, Episodes 7 - 10 - Final
The Company Men

November 12

Walker: Season 2, Episode 3
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 50
Finding Jack Charlton - Premiere
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 2, Episodes 1 - 6 - Premiere
Friday Night Dinner: Season 6
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 3, Episode 8
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 5
Booba: Seasons 1 -3
Booba’s Adventure: Season 1
Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1

November 13

Kong: Skull Island

November 14

BMF: Season 1, Episode 8 - Final
Hightown: Season 2, Episode 5
Doctor Doctor: Season 4

November 15

Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 3
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 51
Angela Black: Season 1, Episode 6 - Final
The Professor & The Madman
Stronger
Disclosure
Justice League
The Lego Batman Movie
The Lego Ninjago Movie
National Lampoon's Vacation
Seven

November 16

All American: Season 4, Episode 4
The Artist
Staying Alive
Grease 2

November 17

The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 5
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 9
Annabelle
Annabelle: Creation

November 18

Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 8
Little Women LA: Seasons 5 - 8 (S8 - Premiere)
Green Lantern
Advertisement

November 19

Walker: Season 2, Episode 4
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 52
The Big Bang Theory: Seasons 1 - 12
Two and a Half Men: Seasons 1 - 12
The Mindy Project: Seasons 1 - 6
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 3, Episode 9
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 6

November 20

The Great: Season 2 - Premiere
Oranges and Sunshine

November 21

Hightown: Season 2, Episode 6
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere
Me And Orson Welles

November 22

Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 4
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 53
People Places Things
Dating App Horrors: The Untold Story

November 23

All American: Season 4, Episode 5
Dunkirk
Mystery Road: Season 2
Gangland Undercover: Seasons 1 - 2

November 24

NITRAM - Premiere
The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 6
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 10
Manhattan: Seasons 1 & 2
The Path: Seasons 1 - 3

November 25

Saved by the Bell (2020): Season 2 - Premiere
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky: Season 1 - Premiere
Casual: Seasons 1 - 4
Outsiders: Seasons 1 & 2
Amazing Grace: Season 1
Fargo: Seasons 1 - 3
Training Day
Nightcrawler

November 26

Walker: Season 2, Episode 5
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Season 3, Episode 10 - Final
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 7
Halifax: Retribution: Season 1
Eagle Eye
The Fifth Element
The Killing Of A Sacred Deer

November 27

Trolls: Holiday in Harmony - Premiere
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 2, Episode 7 (Holiday Special) - Premiere
The Exorcist
Exorcist II: The Heretic
Jawbone

November 28

Hightown: Season 2, Episode 7
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 2
Domestic Disturbance

November 29

Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 5
Project Blue Book: Season 1
What We Do In The Shadows
Advertisement

November 30

All American: Season 4, Episode 6
Roots (2016): Season 1
Blood Ties
Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!

More from TV