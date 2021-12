Her first post-lockdown date was unprompted and unbidden — and unforgettable. "We went to a really bad Thai place because we hadn’t booked anywhere and everything was full, but it was funny! And then we went swimming in the lake, and I can’t really swim well so he taught me. Then we watched the sunset on the pier, eating brownies," she laughs, "and our first kiss was so bad because no one’s made out with anyone for so long."