A Week In Berowra, Sydney, As A Solicitor On $95,000

2:00pm — I feel bad that I've been searching for a property for so long and haven't made much headway, so I email my mortgage broker. I've ghosted them for a few months after my pre-approval expired. I email her apologising for the delayed response and explain that things have been busy. She's very responsive and calls me immediately. She explains the new annual property tax that you can pay instead of stamp duty and says I can still probably borrow $500,000 — all I need to do is resend her a bunch of documents so she can renew it. She talks to me about rising interest rates but I accidentally tune out — I know I should be more worried about interest rate hikes, especially with all the media coverage on how millennials are struggling with mortgage repayments, but I think I'm just in denial. I am better at taking in information when I read about it — if it’s verbal, it all goes out of my head. Oops. Luckily, the mortgage broker says she will send me an email to recap everything.