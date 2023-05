$2,100. I live with my boyfriend in a two-bedroom house. It's a 100-year-old house with a lemon, apple and almond tree in the backyard. We also have a trampoline, courtesy of the landlord. I love bouncing on it during my lunch breaks when the weather is nice (which is not that often in Hobart). Our rent is $2,100 per month, which I cover. My boyfriend covers the utilities (hot water and electricity) which is around $120 a month. We met when we were both software engineers, but he realised during Covid that his true passion was healthcare. So he went back to nursing school , which costs about $35,000 a year. Covering the rent feels like the least I can do. Lastly, work covers our internet expenses since I work from home all the time.$400, split evenly with my boyfriend (so my share is $200).$30. Buses in Hobart are super cheap and usually cost $2.40 one way.: $30$86$20 (SIM-only plan): $3 (Family plan with my friends, for the win!): $12.5 (I am a budget freak): $0 (My dad pays for the family Netflix account since he lives in India and it's half of the cost compared to Australia)$300 (Food is my love language : $50 (Since I work from home, I love going on morning walks and getting a cup of coffee): I budget $50 for skincare every month, My current favourites are the Cosrx salicylic acid cleanser, PYUNKANG YUL essence, snail mucin moisturiser, and a vitamin C sunscreen which I stole from my mum when I was back home in India.$100: $500. I just got back from a month-long trip to India. I took 11 flights in a month, kid you not. I do not recommend it. I'm currently saving for a solo trip to Singapore : $725. This is my sinking fund to cover birthday gifts and unexpected life expenses that are not an emergency.: $1,083. I intend to use it as part of the First Home Super Saver Scheme.$2,000: $2,000 (ETFs): I get around $280 a month from my bank as interest which goes into my emergency fund.