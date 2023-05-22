Everyone who works in tech knows that tech salaries aren’t fair. It’s bizarre that my boyfriend saves lives every single day and makes half of what I do. Earning six figures for me has also been a recent development. I started off my career as a web developer, working part-time, making $20 an hour. As an international student, I legally couldn’t work more than 20 hours a week, so it was just enough to pay my rent and buy groceries. My first full-time gig paid $3,000 per month, but I spent most of it on immigration lawyers and visa applications. It wasn’t until I became a permanent resident seven years after moving here that I jumped ship to my first $100,000 job, and recently to a $180,000 one. All I would say is, if you are a woman studying computer science at university right now, especially if you are an international student, hang in there, it gets better.