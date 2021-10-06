Soft Accessories For Hard Times: Why We Love The Pillow Bag Trend

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
In confusing times such as these, fashion adapts. During 2020, we quickly retreated to hyper-functional clothing and accessories that fit with the new normal of lockdown restraints and then revelled equally as quickly in the highly impractical trends of the Y2k revival as public life began to reopen. But as we readjust to clothes that aren’t just comprised of sweats and knit sets, it’s our accessories that have been the most perplexing.
Advertisement
Having just wrapped our heads around the micro bag trend right before it was effectively killed off — thanks to the need to be equipped with hand sanitiser and masks everywhere we go — we were at a bit of a loss with the kind of bag that still felt relevant in a post-lockdown world. Naturally, the next phase of accessories trends hit very close to home. Or rather, our bedrooms. Plush pillow handbags have been somewhat of an accessory antidote, easing us back to dressing up again while boasting just the right amounts of fun and functionality.
Of course, we first saw the spike in demand for a bit of slouch with Bottega Veneta’s iconic pouch, but for those of us who require a handle on things (literally), the Gabbi bag from Los Angeles-based brand JW PEI is 2021’s answer to the famed clutch that can also handle your day-to-day a bit practically.
Soft, playful and available in an array of delectable hues, the bag already has fans in Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Irina Shayk and Megan Fox.
And, being made from vegan leather and recycled plastic, the bag also gets our sustainable stamp of approval. But the best bit? While celebrity-loved bags tend to fall at a four-figure price point, this little shoulder bag will only set you back $129 AUD. The softness also means that you're less likely to scratch the surface up.
So, if you're looking for a purchase to get you excited about accessories again, that enables you to scratch the itch of buying a pricey evening bag when you really just need one that actually fits your phone, keys and other essential items in, then look no further than the Gabbi.
So, if you're looking for a purchase to get you excited about accessories again, that enables you to scratch the itch of buying a pricey evening bag when you really just need one that actually fits your phone, keys and other essential items in, then look no further than the Gabbi.