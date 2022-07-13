Slate Grey Is Having A Moment Right Now

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We’ve had a lot of brights taking over trends these days. From Barbiecore pinks to Bottega greens, all attention has been planted on vibrant hues to brighten up a post-lockdown wardrobe. But this season, we're looking to turn down the saturation a little, opting instead for a dark slate grey.
Think Rachel Green in her bodycon office dresses or Julia Roberts in that iconic oversized suit at the 1990 Golden Globe Awards. Slate grey is a far more powerful colour than people give it credit for. Historically, grey has been the colour of undyed wool in the Middle Ages, making it synonymous with the working class and monks. It came to represent humility and earthliness. Psychologically, it's known to symbolise neutrality and balance, which is why it's no wonder it's a workplace outfit favourite. But while its beginnings are humble, in 2022 designers are giving dark grey a rewrite.
Present in the recent runways of Ottolinger, Dior, Burberry and others, slate grey is the sophisticated wardrobe addition we’re tipping to be huge this year. Always the handy go-to for those of us all-black-everything wearers looking to expand their horizons ever so slightly, grey is a classic option for suiting or tailoring, as demonstrated by a host of ready-to-wear ‘23 collections. But where we really observed the hue meet its contemporary potential was at Christopher Esber's Resort 23 show.
From sheer draped slip dresses and strapless bustiers to asymmetrical ruffle dresses and second-skin bodysuits, Esber expertly harnessed the sophistication of the in-between hue, demonstrating the need for an LGD (little grey dress) in every closet.
For our edit of the must-have slate grey wardrobe items to have on your radar, scroll on.