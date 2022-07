Slate Grey Is Having A Moment Right Now

Think Rachel Green in her bodycon office dresses or Julia Roberts in that iconic oversized suit at the 1990 Golden Globe Awards. Slate grey is a far more powerful colour than people give it credit for. Historically, grey has been the colour of undyed wool in the Middle Ages, making it synonymous with the working class and monks. It came to represent humility and earthliness. Psychologically, it's known to symbolise neutrality and balance, which is why it's no wonder it's a workplace outfit favourite . But while its beginnings are humble, in 2022 designers are giving dark grey a rewrite.