This Timely Series Is A Nightmarish Critique Of Work-Life Balance

Mark is promoted into Petey’s position and his first task is to assimilate newly severed 'innie' Helly (Britt Lower) into office life. But Helly wants out. Imagine waking up in an office with no memory of your name, who you are or your life up to this point and being told that your sole purpose is to work? The 'innies' undoubtedly have the short end of the stick: they're effectively imprisoned, with no real way to tell their 'outie' they want out, so they accept their new fate. If they do want to quit, they’re told that this version of themselves will 'die' – and so the hellish cycle continues. The more Helly fights for her freedom, the more the upper levels threaten the worker bees with the 'break room' and whatever psychological horrors lie in wait there. Soon Mark starts to question whether his 'innie' life is so good after all.