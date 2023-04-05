A Week In Truganina, Melbourne, As A Senior Software Engineer On A $235,000 Joint Income

They grew up very poor and worked hard to get where they are now. They taught me that money doesn't grow on trees, and always pushed me to be financially independent on my own accord. They made me live on $1,500 per month as a student, which included everything from rent to food to going out. I had to work part-time as a student to make enough money to go out with friends, but it taught me about how hard it was to earn money and how to be sensible in spending it.