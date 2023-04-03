A Week In Lake Macquarie As A Senior Project Officer On $106,900

6:00pm — While we eat dinner, I ask my daughter to tell me what her favourite part of the day was, and her least favourite part. I use this firstly as a tool to get anything out of her, and secondly, to talk about the feelings or emotions she might have had on that day. If I just ask her how her day was, she'd just say "good" and move on. She tells me that her favourite part was "playing" and we talk about what she did and about some new friends she made. Her least favourite part was that she got time out, which made me laugh because I can only imagine the adjustment it is for my strong-willed girl needing to stick to the many rules that school comes with. We chat about what happened and what she might do differently next time, but end the conversation with me laughing and thanking her for telling me.