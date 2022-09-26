5:00pm — In another effort to stay off my phone and embrace the end of the cold weather, I pop my roller skates on and practice on our little patio. I bought these secondhand a few weeks ago after searching for months for someone with the same size skates (and protective gear) — and it paid off! $80 well spent. I’m very uncoordinated though, which results in me landing flat on my butt in about 15 minutes. A. comes to check on me after he hears my weird wail. He can't help, but he makes sure I know that I'm the most uncoordinated person he's ever met. I take them off and waddle over to his study (we use the two front ‘bedrooms’ as our own studies/wardrobes) to talk about house insurance. Ours recently lapsed but we only had home insurance and now need to combine contents into that. After reading a couple of PDS statements, trying to understand what figures we should put in, and comparing lists (we each made our own lists of things in the house and their worth), we settle on the same insurer A. uses for his car. We get 20% off, which is a bonus. We pay the yearly amount, $833 for my share. $833