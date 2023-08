11:30am — My boy is still out with the nanny and I'm getting hungry, so I fix myself some lunch featuring some leftover chicken stir-fry and Spam. I have my lunch whilst watching some YouTube videos on personal finance . I like to watch these videos to look out for tips on what else I can do to save more money, but I find that I've been doing all these things for ages since I've adopted quite a frugal lifestyle for as long as I can remember. I feel like a lot of my spending is mostly on services (like childcare, a nanny, and a cleaner) — I don't mind spending on these things as it really helps make my life a bit easier. Whilst I do like the finer things in life, I rarely buy things that I enjoy like clothes. I find that I'll always delay the purchase until I convince myself that I don't need it. Sometimes I wonder if this is sad as I'm denying myself the chance to actually enjoy the fruit of my labour, but I can't help but feel irresponsible when I do. When I returned to work several months ago, I 'splurged' by buying a $8 Moccona instant coffee instead of the $4 Woolies brand coffee. Something I didn't mind 'spending' on was taking extended parental leave (of 21 months) — I consider this a luxury as it gave me invaluable time that I wouldn't have had with my son. Since we're not planning to have a second child, I want to be able to give him the best that I can and not look back at anything with regret.