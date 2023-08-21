My parents have always taught me that you need money in order to survive (and thrive!). Growing up, I’ve always had a propensity to pursue creative fields, but my parents weren’t supportive of it because they didn’t think that I could get a decent-paying job in arts. We lived comfortably and Dad was paid well as a C-Suite. I always had enough pocket money and didn't have to worry about money, but they certainly didn’t overindulge me either. My dad taught me as a teen to not get trapped by a lifestyle and to use money to make money. I was always encouraged to save. They focused more on the importance of having a good job instead of having a ton of money though. Maybe they think that having a good job will inherently bring you more money so they focus on what matters most (to them).