Rent: My rent is $1,500 per month, which in my opinion is pretty decent in the context of the rental prices in Sydney’s North Shore at the moment. We will be having a small rental increase in two months’ time, which means I will be paying an extra $120 a month. I call it small because I have friends who have had their rent go up by more than $100 per week. How insane is that?! I live in a spacious three-bedroom apartment with my two lovely housemates. We have a 40/30/30 split with me paying the 40% of the rent for the master bedroom and ensuite. I honestly could not be happier with the apartment. I have a lot of space in my bedroom, and my housemate and I have converted our dining space into a co-working space. To top it off, we have a gorgeous view of the harbour from the balcony and our bedrooms, which is a nice reminder each morning that I live in an amazing city and that I have plenty to be grateful for. We split all other household expenses by three.

Internet: $25

Electricity: Averages at around $60 per month We also take turns to replenish household supplies like paper towels and dishwashing tablets, which on average is $40 per month.

Home: This isn't a recurring expense, but recently we also have been changing the aesthetic of decor and furniture to make the apartment look more homely. So far this month, I have spent $200 on throws and pillows!

HECS Debt: This year, I started making voluntary contributions to my HECS debt — approximately $1,500 per month. I know that HECS in essence is an interest-free loan but having completed two undergraduate degrees (equating to $40,000) and almost being done with my Master's (which is another $40,000), I was starting to feel uncomfortable with the amount of student loan debt I had. Hopefully bringing the amount down will also increase my borrowing power, which is much needed in this high interest rate environment!

Phone Bill: $30

iCloud: $4.50. I share this account with my sister.

Netflix: $22. I pay for the account that I share with my family.

Car Insurance: $42

Virgin Active Membership: $180 per month. I find it to be so worth the cost. Other Pilates studios charge around $20 to $30 per Pilates class, whereas here, I can attend as many classes as I want per week.