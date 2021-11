Has The Pandemic Made Power Dressing Redundant?

Style influencer and founder of fashion label Djerf Avenue Matilda Djerf is lauded for her baggy oversized blazer looks paired with comfy sweatpants. Model Hailey Bieber has been spotted in the high-low combination of colour coordinated pantsuits and Nike high tops, while the chic pyjamas as outerwear trend is stronger than ever before, spotted on Instagram It girls across the board. There's no denying that this form of power dressing is taking off, even among the millennial women who previously wore collared shirts and tailored trousers every day.