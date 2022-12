2:00pm — I leave uni to go to my rescheduled doctor's appointment, which is only a five-minute drive away. I see someone new, as I've been to a few other doctors at this clinic and didn't really gel with them. This doctor, however, is great. I tell her about my recent fatigue and brain fog and she pulls up my last blood test results from six months ago. My iron was low (I knew that) and so was my B12. The B12 deficiency was news to me! I feel annoyed that this previous doctor neglected to tell me. The current doctor tells me that I should probably get B12 injections, as oral supplements aren't well absorbed by the body. We also discuss my heavy periods, which likely are contributing to my fatigue. Two years ago, I got the Implanon inserted in my arm for contraception and period control. Most women have reduced or no periods after the Implanon. For me, however, my periods got heavier! I need to get it out at the three-year mark anyway, so I talk to the doctor about getting it removed ASAP. She has a feel of my arm and informs me that the doctor who put it in inserted it too deep. It's fine, but it will be a bit trickier to take out and may need extra local anesthetic. Great... I pay $40 out of pocket.