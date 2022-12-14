4:30pm — I get up to grab a drink from the kitchen. On the way there, I pass by the window entrance to our catio (an enclosed outdoor area for my cat to safely explore). As he comes inside the house, I notice he has something in his mouth — it's a lizard! It must have crawled into the catio under the small gaps in the gate. My cat runs into the house and I chase after him. After a panicked few minutes of trying to get the lizard from him, my partner scruffs him and removes him from his prey. Poor lizard, he is missing his tail and seems to be in pain. I take him outside and put him in a safe spot where he can hopefully recover. I go back inside the house to find the cat playing with the lizard's tail. I shoo him away and close the catio entrance — he's in big trouble and not allowed back out there!