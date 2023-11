A Week In Footscray, Melbourne, As A Research Officer On $80,000

I never worried about money growing up. I always longed for more, but wanted for nothing. My parents lived pretty simply. We never ate out and our holidays were usually camping somewhere (although we did go on holidays overseas too). Our house was old and always freezing during winter and we were never allowed to turn on the heater (“Put a jumper on if you’re cold!”). In high school, I got sent to a modest private school which my parents sacrificed a lot for. My brother and I were also sent to private music lessons and sports on the weekend, and looking back, I can see that we were very privileged. My dad made all the financial decisions in our family and when he passed away, my mum had no idea how to manage her own finances . When I was young, I remember my dad telling me "Never let money get in the way of doing what you want in life". In many ways, this has shaped how I live and inspired a generosity towards the people I love in my life.