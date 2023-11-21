A Week In Footscray, Melbourne, As A Research Officer On $80,000

As a teenager, my parents urged me to get a job so I could develop a 'work ethic', which my parents both valued. I often heard my mum compliment someone by saying they were a 'hard worker'. I got my first job 14 and 9 months (the minimum legal age) at the local chemist, where I worked every Saturday and during school holidays. I spent most of my money in high school on overpriced surf brand clothes and CDs. Interestingly, my baby brother never worked during high school but instead was told to 'focus on his studies'.