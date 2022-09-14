5:50pm — There are only a few sizes left in the suit I want and thankfully they're mine! I have some period bloat, but I know that’ll go down when my period realises she’s invited. I go for it — it’s giving me the Lorde in 2014 fantasy I wanted. I cry a little at the price, but I know I’ll wear it again ($229). After, I dip right into Bras n Things because I know there's a bustier that will look perfect with it. And I’m right. A fact I love, but my bank account does not. I buy it and a pair of nipple pasties ($103), because although the world should appreciate my nipples, I’ll be keeping them to myself at a work function. At least I get a coupon out of it! After flirting with the idea of getting some jewellery, I remember I never wear it and I can wear something that I have at home. Instead, I hunt for a bag while talking to C. on the phone. He reserves his work driving time for me almost every other day. $332