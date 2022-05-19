Tall Girls Club: The Best Places To Shop If You’re 5’10” And Over

As someone who's 1.78m tall (5'10") and a size 14, shopping can be a bloody nightmare. Trips to the shopping centre are usually accompanied by a crying fit in the changeroom — jeans that don't fit over my hips, dresses that look like t-shirts, and playsuits that are clearly made for people with tiny torsos. Online shopping can be a gamble, and any new brand has to be seriously vetted before I try it out, including scrutinising its sizing charts (where are the length measurements, people?!).