Add To Cart: What The R29 Team Is Shopping In September

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Spring is here and as we begin our journey to warmer days, we're putting away our winter gear and taking stock of what's next for the new season. Are we getting a little ahead of ourselves? Possibly. But after some truly miserable weather, can you blame us for dreaming up some aspirational purchases?
Naturally, our shopping carts are brimming with items to set us up for a good time. From party-ready shoes and fantastical reads to unexpected jewellery box additions and the robe that's replacing one editor's wardrobe, Spring's influence is certainly taking over.
Ahead, we round-up of everything Team R29 Australia is shopping this month.