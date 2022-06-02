At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The beginning of a new season is an ideal time to take a step back and reassess. Ahead of what the colder months have in store for us — storms, harsh winds, rain on rain, etc — we're taking stock of what's missing in wardrobes, homes and everything in between.
And as people who love to get a second opinion on their purchases, we thought we'd share the pieces we're coveting to get us through the rest of the year. From the investment pieces we'll keep forever, to the bits and pieces that'll get us through chilly nights, this winter, the team is looking for cosy goods for the home, clompy boots that go with everything, hydrating beauty products and even getaway essentials for a FOMO-inducing holiday.
If you need some inspiration of what to add to your winter wish list, scroll on for everything the the R29 team are shopping in the month of June.