Wong affectionately refers to Ling Yeow as "Aunty Poh", admiring her natural ability to empathise with the contestants in the 2024 season of MasterChef Australia. "Aunty Poh, every time she lets you in on her aura, you just feel at peace. She just has a way of calming you — because she makes me feel seen and understood because she's been in our place twice and she understands it," Wong explains. "She has a way of looking at you and already knowing what's going through your brain and being able to address that part of your brain before you're even able to articulate the feelings that you're going through, which is awesome."