Here’s What’s Coming To Australian Streaming Services In May 2024: Netflix, BINGE, Stan, Apple TV+, Prime Video & More
As it gets chillier, we're settling in front of our televisions more often. It's perfect timing really, given that streaming services have some goodies coming out in the month of May.
After two long years, Bridgerton Season 3 will finally be hitting Netflix. We'll watch Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton take the reins as co-leads as the story of Polin unfolds (and yes, you'll need those antihistamines).
Meanwhile, Disney+ will see the highly-anticipated return of Doctor Who featuring a brand new Doctor — Ncuti Gatwa. It's big news for the cult television show, which has historically been BBC-based... until now.
Ahead, here's what's coming to streaming services in May 2024.
What's new to Netflix this May?
Alert the Ton, because this May, Bridgerton is back for season three on Netflix. After a two-year wait, we'll finally watch Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington fall in love.
- Bridgerton Season 3: Part One — May 16
- A Man in Full – May 2
- T P BON – May 2
- Selling the OC: Season 3 — May 3
- John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A — May 3
- Katt Williams: Woke Foke — May 4
- The Atypical Family – May 5
- Bodkin – May 9
- Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Part 2) – May 10
- Blood of Zeus (Season 2) – May 10
- Toughest Forces on Earth – May 22
- Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf – May 23
- Tires – May 23
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – May 24
- My Oni Girl – May 24
- Down The Rabbit Hole – May 1
- Justice League: Warworld – May 1
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match – May 1
- Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie – May 1
- Secrets of the Neanderthals – May 2
- Unfrosted – May 3
- Fall – May 7
- Barbie – May 8
- The Final: Attack on Wembley – May 8
- The Guardian of the Monarchs – May 9
- Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román – May 10
- Ashely Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal – May 15
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version) – May 16
- Smile – May 16
- Chaos Walking – May 17
- Power – May 17
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 1 — May 18
- Golden Kamuy – May 19
- El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe – May 23
- Atlas – May 24
- Bionic – May 29
- Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult – May 29
- Eric — May 30
- Five Nights at Freddy’s – May 31
What's new to Pedestrian Television?
Over on Pedestrian Television and 9Now, it's a blast from the past with Pretty Little Liars hitting our screens, and it doesn't cost a thing to stream.
- Internment — Ongoing
- My First Time — Ongoing
What's new to 9Now?
- Pretty Little Liars — Ongoing
- The OC — Ongoing
What's new to Binge?
This month, we'll finally be able to watch Barbie over and over (and over) as it hits our screens on May 8th on Binge.
- Colin From Accounts — May 30
- Pretty Little Liars: Summer School — May 9
- Turtles All The Way Down — May 2
- Barbie — May 8
- Meg 2: The Trench — May 4
- Expend4bles — May 13
- Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — May 25
- Shelved — May 20
- Gogglebox UK — May 3
- The Real Housewives Of New Jersey — May 6
- Inside the Shein Machine – May 1
- George Michael: Portrait of an Artist — May 11
- Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed — May 12
What's new to Disney+?
Whovians, it's time! The highly-anticipated new season of Doctor Who featuring Ncuti Gatwa is hitting our screens and we are beyond excited.
- Doctor Who — May 11
- The Kardashians: Season 5 — May 23
- Let It Be — May 8
- FX's Welcome To Wrexham: Season 3 — May 3
- The Beach Boy — May 24
- Shardlake — May 1
- Star Wars: Tales of the Empire — May 4
- Monsters at Work: Season 2 — May 5
- Jim Henson Idea Man — May 31
- Prom Dates — May 3
- Beneath The Planet Of The Apes — May 3
- Conquest of the Planet of the Apes — May 3
- How Not to Draw: Seasons 1-2 — May 4
- Past Lies: Season 1 — May 10
- Crash: Season 1 — May 14
- Uncle Samsik: Season 1 — May 15
- Queen Rock Montreal — May 15
- Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story — May 17
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of X-Men '97 — May 22
What's new to Prime Video in May?
If you haven't been feral over The Idea of You already, you're about to be. The new rom-com featuring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine follows a One Direction-inspired romance between a 40-year-old single mum and a 24-year-old boy band singer. Sing us the hell up.
- The Idea of You — May 2
- The Test — May 24
- Maxton Hall — May 9
- Outer Range — May 16
- Clarkson's Farm: Season 3 — May 3
- The Goat — May 9
- Arthur The King — May 10
- May December — May 30
- Expend4bles — May 13
- The Blue Angels — May 23
- Monkey Man (Rent or Buy)
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Rent or Buy)
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Rent or Buy)
- Kung Fu Panda 4 (Rent or Buy)
- Of Mice and Men — May 1
- The Bold Type — May 1
- About My Father — May 3
- Muriel's Wedding — May 7
- Edge of Tomorrow — May 19
- The Time Traveller's Wife — May 21
What's new on Stan this May?
Over on Stan, we'll be watching The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Featuring Melanie Lynskey, Harvey Keitel, Jonah Hauer-King, Anna Próchniak and Jonas Nay, the adaptation to the best-selling novel follows the real-life story of Lali and Gita Sokolov, who met as prisoners in the Auschwitz concentration camp during the Holocaust.
- White House Down – May 1
- The Salisbury Poisonings (season 1) – May 1
- The Tattooist of Auschwitz (season 1) – May 2
- Burning Days — May 1
- Geordie OGs: Seasons 1 - 2 — May 2
- Hacks: Season 3, Episodes 1 & 2 — May 3
- Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker — May 3
- The Most Beautiful Day in the World — May 4
- Intruders (2016) – May 3
- Jobs – May 4
- Hidden Figures – May 5
- Darkland: The Return – May 8
- Failure to Launch – May 9
- History of the Occult – May 9
- Mrs. Doubtfire – May 11
- Predestination – May 12
- Murder on the Orient Express – May 18
- Dark Skies – May 22
- Face/Off – May 23
- Anatomy of a Fall – May 24
- Braveheart – May 29
- Three Thousand Years of Longing – May 30
- Love Triangle UK — May 1
- Are You The One UK — May 10
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 9 — May 18
- The Fault In Our Stars — May 25
What's New To Apple TV+?
If you fancy a doco, Hollywood Con Queen is a three-part documentary from the same filmmaker that brought you Tiger King and Fyre.
- Acapulco: Season 3 — May 1
- Dark Matter — May 8
- Hollywood Con Queen — May 8
- The Big Cigar — May 17
Trying: Season 4 — May 22
