I Got “Moonlight” Hair — Winter’s Answer To Balayage

I have a limited selection of hairstyles on rotation, which includes alternating between a centre and side parting, so achieving a seamless blend, regardless of my hairstyle, was key. Alfred applied bleach in a halo shape around the crown (under the top layer of my hair) as well as on the underside so that the moonlit segments would glimmer underneath and shine through my darker strands. This also meant that if I wanted to flip my hair over to the side, those dazzling strands would be front and centre. He targeted specific sections of hair on the top and within my fringe to create the face-framing element of the moonlight style, avoiding the roots to ensure that my hair remained low-maintenance as it grew out. What's more, keeping the roots the same adds extra dimension throughout the balayage, according to Alfred. The last step was a bespoke toner for my mid-lengths and ends. The benefit here was to draw out the various cool shades in my hair.