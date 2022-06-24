9 Sulphate-Free Shampoos Top Hairstylists Love

According to shampoo commercials, the mark of a good cleanser is its lather. The more bubbles, the better — and boy, was the marketing effective. Up until recently, I would only cherish the shampoos that mimicked one of those ads, lathering up until I turned my hair into a big, frothy, soapy creation.
However, now we're fully aware of the fact that lather isn't necessarily a good thing. A ton of lather is normally an indication of a product having sulphates (including lauryl sulphates, sodium laureth sulphates, and ammonium laureth sulphate) — sulphactants that can actually dry your hair and skin out.
Now, that's not to say that sulphates are bad. "Not everyone needs to use shampoos without them," celebrity stylist Derek Yuen tells us. "Sulphates work to dissolve oils and clean the strands. If you have very oily hair, then a regular shampoo is fine for you." But for chemically-processed hair (including those with keratin treatments, colour, perms, and relaxers), sulphates can actually reverse the results of those treatments.
Whatever shampoo you choose is up to you, but if you're looking for a gentler option, we tapped a few of Hollywood's top pros to spill the beans on their faves, ahead.
