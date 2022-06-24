9 Sulphate-Free Shampoos Top Hairstylists Love

Now, that's not to say that sulphates are bad. "Not everyone needs to use shampoos without them," celebrity stylist Derek Yuen tells us. "Sulphates work to dissolve oils and clean the strands. If you have very oily hair, then a regular shampoo is fine for you." But for chemically-processed hair (including those with keratin treatments, colour, perms, and relaxers), sulphates can actually reverse the results of those treatments.