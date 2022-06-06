7:30pm — My partner calls to check-in. The reception is really poor where he works, and tonight he has a robot voice. The call drops out a couple of times, despite us paying a premium for (theoretically) the best regional telecommunications carrier Australia has to offer (I'll let you figure that one out!). He's always worked away and we both grew up in families that were involved in the mining industry, so we knew what we were getting into. That said, I'm a sole parent more than half the time and I'm pretty over it, especially because I work full time. It feels like we barely get any time together when he's home. I remind myself that these are the sacrifices we chose to make to secure our family's financial future, and tell myself it's worth it, even though I'm feeling less convinced of this as time goes on.