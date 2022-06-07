Mortgage: Our minimum mortgage repayments are around $3,200 but we pay $4,400 per month. My partner and I were fortunate to have the opportunity to build our current house about five years ago. We live here with our two human children and one fur child. We have a goal to pay off our home within 15 years, so any time either of us gets a pay rise or a bonus, we put half of it towards our mortgage. We think of it as a competition to see how quickly we can pay off our house and live mortgage-free.

Car Loan: $900. We lived as a single car family for many years and our car is now about 14 years old. When I finished paying off my student loans I decided to treat myself to a new car. The car repayment was about equal to my student loan repayment so I didn't miss the money.

Health Insurance: $700. We have family cover and earn too much to be eligible for any government rebate.

Food: $1,400

Phones: $180

Internet: $100

Gas/Electricity: $300. Each month, I prepay $200 into our electricity account and $100 into our gas account. This helps reduce any big bills.

School Fees: $700

Streaming: $80. We have all of the streaming services but pause memberships if there's nothing we want to watch.

Gym: $260

Kids Sports: $200 depending on the month.

Savings Contributions: $1,000

Shares Investments: $1,000. This comes out of my partner's pre-tax income as an employee perk.

Super Top-up: I contribute $800 and my partner contributes $900, with both coming out of our pre-tax salaries. My partner's employer matches all employee super contributions as an employee benefit, so he effectively gets $1,600 extra into his super each month. I get no such benefit but spent several years out of the workforce when our kids were little. As a result, my super suffered. I've recently decided to take a more active approach to saving for retirement.