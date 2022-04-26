Spruce Up Your Home With Koala’s VOSN Sale

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
You probably need very little introduction to Koala, the mattress and furniture company that literally changed the game when it launched its iconic boxed mattresses.
Over the years, the folks over at Koala have become more than just our sleep besties, as they've expanded into funky sofas, sofa beds, WFH setups, pillows and more.
Here's the good news: as of today, Koala is hosting a cheeky 36-hour sale for VOSN, so you can score a juicy discount on everything from flax linen sheets and cloudy pillows to mattresses, sofa beds and coffee tables.
So whether you’re spoiling mum for Mother’s Day or you're just keen to maximise your home’s cosiness before we snuggle into the colder months, you can score up to 15% off Koala’s bedroom and living room ranges right now by simply entering the code 'VOSNKOALA' at the checkout.
Let's walk you through our top picks from the current sale.