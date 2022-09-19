Koala Is Having A Massive 30% Off Birthday Sale & You’re Invited

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The only thing we love more than a good sex toy sale is a homewares sale - and our friends over at Koala know how to throw a damn good one. This week is the Aussie mattress MVP's seventh birthday, so to celebrate, Koala is slashing up to 30% off absolutely everything. And we mean everything.
That means you can score everything from Koala's award-winning mattress to WFH creature comforts at a deliciously discounted rate.
So, settle in, and let us run you through some of the best bargains.
If you're in the market for a new mattress, you can upgrade with up to 30% off the entire award-winning mattress range. Not to mention Koala's cloud-like pillows we keep hearing about are also slashed by up to 30%.
And if you're really looking to round out your bedroom purchases, you can also bag some of their lush French linen sheets at a cheaper price, too.
Moving right along to the lounge room, where you can save up to $360 on a range of Koala's best-selling sofas and sofa beds — including the Cushy Sofa Bed, Getaway Sofa, and the original Koala Sofa bed. While you're there, you should also check out their new range of designer cushions.
If, like us, your workplace has adopted a hybrid WFH model, it could be the perfect time to invest (or upgrade) in a good-quality desk situation. Koala's home office range is chic, simple, easy to set up and on sale for the next seven days. We're talking up to 25% off some of the best-selling Workmate Desk and Virtue Office Chair. Nice!
This massive birthday sale means you can furnish a whole room (or two) without blowing your budget on those exxier pieces you'd had on your homewares wishlist.
As usual, all Koala products will come with that sweet risk-free 120-night trial and fast, fuss-free metro delivery.
What we've covered here is only half of the glorious Koala Birthday sale — you can check out the rest right here.
Oh, and Happy Birthday, Koala!