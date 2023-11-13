Jess Liemantara (also known affectionately as Jess Lemon) is used to people commenting on her age. At age 19, she was the youngest contestant on Season 10 of Masterchef Australia. When she returned to the kitchen for Season 12, she was once again the youngest, at just 22 years old. And now at age 25, Liemantara will be the youngest woman to compete in Dessert Masters 2023.
Liemantara is aware of the drawback her age might present, especially when she's surrounded by some of the industry's best — including Kirsten Tibballs, Anna Polyviou, Adriano Zumbo, Kay-Lene Tan, Andy Bowdy, Morgan Hipworth, Rhiann Mead, Gareth Whitton, and of course, her former castmate, Reynold Poernomo.
"[My age] can be a disadvantage because I feel like I probably don't have the skill sets that a lot of the other chefs have probably grown over the years," Liemantara tells Refinery29 Australia. "It's just my experience, I guess."
"I feel like I've learned probably the most modern side of cookery as well, rather than the traditional side."
But she also says that her age is her strength, especially in a modern cooking competition that can throw anything at you. "Being the youngest, I don't have as long experience as the others," she says. "However, I think, obviously given the new generation, I feel like I've learned probably the most modern side of cookery as well, rather than the traditional side."
As one of two returning Masterchef Australia contestants (the other being Reynold Poernomo), Liemantara says that it's hard not to feel the nerves, especially when you're in a kitchen with so many accomplished chefs. "I think seeing each person pop up, as we would all see who was on board, it was definitely nerve-wracking," she says.
"But I think it's also exciting. It's always a thing where when you're surrounded by people who are greater than you, it drives you to become better. And I think being surrounded by such amazing talented cooks, I think, really was more exciting with each challenge."
"I have a lot of respect for Jess and Reynold because they've come out of a TV show and they haven't just chased fame — they've actually chased the industry."
One cook in particular is Anna Polyviou — the "chick with the pink mohawk" — who Liemantara has previously cited as one of her top culinary inspirations. Now, she has the chance to share a kitchen with her.
"I have always loved Anna for how positive she is and her energy in the kitchen," Liemantara says of her idol. "She always just brings a smile to a lot of people and she's never sad. It was definitely a big moment to see her compete against all these people as well."
And it's clear that Liemantara has made a good impression too, with Polyviou singing her praises, especially in an era where people might jump onto a cooking show for some quick fame.
"I have a lot of respect for Jess and Reynold because they've come out of a TV show and they haven't just chased fame — they've actually chased the industry," Polyviou tells Refinery29 Australia.
"When people finish Masterchef, it's really important that they go out and go into the industry and do the hard yards. Both of them have done that."
While Liemantara might be one of the youngest Dessert Masters contestants this year, it's clear she's earned her stripes — both in the Masterchef kitchen and beyond. If that's anything to go by, she's our bet for one to watch this season.
MasterChef: Dessert Masters is now airing on Channel Ten and 10Play.