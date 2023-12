Tara Chandra Explains How To Slowly, But Surely Build Your Dream Slow Fashion Wardrobe

We are inundated with the pressure to buy stuff — and it's never been easier (and sometimes cheaper) to do so. After all, during this current cost of living crisis , purchasing a $25 knock-off is the little boost of serotonin and illusion of control that gets us through amidst the chaos. But alas, it's a short-term solution to a long-term problem. As Vestiaire Collective's 2023 Impact report states, actions as simple and mindful as buying a used garment can reduce its carbon, waste and water footprint by 73%.