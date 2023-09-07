R29 Home Picks: The Pieces We’re Coveting In September

ADVERTISEMENT
Most months, the Refinery29 Australia team is itching to share an eclectic mix of homewares that show off all of our distinct personal tastes and styles.
That's still definitely the case this month, with one editor sharing a beautiful soft blanket that honours her Māori heritage and another systematically planning every new homeware she needs for her new home.
But unlike other months, the R29 team is also alarmingly in tune with one another for September, favouring any beverage that can be crafted and enjoyed in the comfort of our own homes. Cocktails? Check. Biscuit tea and coffee? Check and check. And to make things sweeter, we also have all manner of glassware (even pool-safe options) and a funky retro kettle that can help brew all the warm bevs you desire.
Ahead, all the homewares the R29 team is shopping this September.