R29 Editors Picks: The Homewares We’re Lusting After In February

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The holidays are well and truly behind us, but we're taking advantage of January's resolution-fuelled deep cleans (2023 is the year we vacuum, baby!), to give our homes a bit more oomph. And what are we all gravitating towards? A whole lot of colour in bright and bubbly homewares that just ooze character.
This month, we're eyeing off anything Australiana, lamps that TikTok will froth over, unique knick-knacks with a back story, and the new it-girl of the season — chunky homewares.
Ahead, the homewares the Refinery29 Australia team is adding to our homes this month.