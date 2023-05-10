A Week In The Gold Coast As A Graphic Designer On $110,000

It’s funny how I earn more money than I ever have, but worry so much more than I did when I was in my early 20s, working overseas and earning a pathetic $13/hour. The commitment to a mortgage really gets to me and the constant interest rate rises sometimes keep me up at night. With a baby due in a few months, I worry a lot about going down to a single income and if we will be able to afford my maternity leave for a full year AND keep the house. I’m aware we are in a better position than many — and I'm grateful for that — but I have really seen the difference in my disposable income go down compared to this time last year.