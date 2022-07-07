Netflix’s Disturbing Girl In The Picture Perpetuates The Idea Of The Perfect Victim

Another flashback takes us back even further to the mid-1980s in Georgia, where friends speak lovingly of Sharon Marshall – a friendly, beautiful and intelligent teenager who had received a full scholarship to Georgia Tech college to become an aerospace engineer. She was a promising young woman and those who knew her spoke glowingly of her, but noted that her father – Warren Marshall – was an odd man, unusually strict and she feared him. He was a sociopath and predator – her own stepfather that had abducted her when she was just five years old, later abusing her. Before she could leave for college, Sharon became pregnant, which is when her and her father upped and left. By the time they moved to Oklahoma, they had shed their identities – Sharon’s name was now Tonya, Warren had changed his name to Clarence – they had married, and had a son named Michael. After years of subjecting her to sexual abuse, he eventually sexually exploited her, forcing her work in strip clubs in Las Vegas and offer sex acts as a way to earn money for him.