This Year’s Most Shocking Film Will Change The Way You See Porn Forever

This is compared with a later scene – arguably the most harrowing of the film – where Bella agrees to record 'rougher material' with two men and a male director. The contrast is stark. In a claustrophobic room we see her slapped, choked, spat on, verbally abused. Thyberg lets our imagination do the rest – we assume the worst happens off-camera as we hear her wailing, crying and throwing up. There is no safe word or choreography to speak of, and the camera zooms in, forcing us to look at her traumatised face. At one point, it gets too much to bear and she asks them to stop. The actors immediately cut their performance, comforting her with sickly pet names such as 'honey' and 'baby', wiping away her tears. They pressure her, telling her that she doesn’t have to do anything she doesn’t want to but that she’s wasted their time and money for studio space. After much of this manipulative and incessant cajoling from the men – which you can tell is on the brink of turning nasty – she eventually agrees to finish the scene, to the stomach-churning response from the director: "Doesn’t it feel good when you say yes?" Here, the fragile nature of consent is called into question, the scene a distressing testament to the fact that post-#MeToo, whatever 'better practice' or 'safekeeping' might exist for women, there will be men who find new ways to abuse it.