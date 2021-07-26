Year in, year out, Sundance Film Festival remains a steadfast celebration of independent filmmaking, platforming only the most mind-bending, eye-opening storytellers. And for 2021, it’s clear to see the festival coming on leaps and bounds for diversity and progress, with over half of the films in the lineup helmed by women and 26% directed by a woman of colour.
The global pandemic has meant that film lovers, critics and creatives are only now being reunited with their beloved big screens, which makes Sundance London Film Festival, running from 29th July to 1st August, the perfect opportunity to get stuck back in and catch the best of the annual festival from across the pond at London’s West End venue, Picturehouse Central.
From A24 porn industry dramas and creaking Scottish horrors to rousing documentaries on female journalists overcoming the odds, here are eight must-watch films by female directors at Sundance London…
From A24 porn industry dramas and creaking Scottish horrors to rousing documentaries on female journalists overcoming the odds, here are eight must-watch films by female directors at Sundance London…