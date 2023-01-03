Is She A Bad Friend Or Are You Over-Investing?

It was around midnight on a rainy Tuesday when my boyfriend asked me to come to bed and I realised that I was over-investing in my friendships. I explained that I was making six different CVs for a friend and he asked whether this was a task I’d set myself or one I was asked to do. Thinking back to the conversation I’d had with this friend, I’d offered to do this and insisted that I could help. I don’t think – at any point – she’d actually asked. As I handed over the fruits of my unsolicited labour, I realised that our message thread was overwhelmingly one-sided. It was a chain of barely responded-to texts as I checked in or congratulated her on some news I had seen on social media. As I scrolled upwards, I felt my eyes well up. The crushing realisation hit me that despite everything I was giving, she hadn’t even remembered my birthday the week before.