In news that will absolutely delight any reality television fanatic (hello!), our new favourite dating show, FBOY Island Australia will officially be returning for a second season in 2024. Hallelujah!
The iconic reality television series follows three women as they date a bunch of dudes. The only catch? Half of them are 'Nice Guys' looking for love, the other half are self-proclaimed 'FBoys' — and yep, the girls don't know who is which.
To throw an extra spanner in the works, there's a $100,000 cash prize up for grabs. If the women end up choosing a 'Nice Guy' at the end, they'll split the prize and walk away with a lovely $50,000 each (and possibly new love!). But if they accidentally choose an 'FBoy'? Well, he might just walk away with the whole cash prize and leave her with nada.
The first season, which was hosted by Abbie Chatfield, saw the 26-year-old Molly O'Halloran and 21-year-old Ziara Rae both walk away splitting the cash prize with their picks, whom they're still in long-term relationships with. Cute!
“I am thrilled to be playing FBOY detective once again and returning to FBOY Island for another season," Chatfield said in a statement released by BINGE.
“FBOY Island Australia flips traditional dating formats on its head and amongst all of the jokes, laughter and questionable behaviour, it’s a show that challenges gender dynamics and encourages men to be accountable for their bad behaviour.”
Here's everything we know about our painfully self-aware fave, FBoy Island Australia: Season 2.
When will FBOY Island Australia Season Two air?
The official air date hasn't been announced yet but Binge and Foxtel have confirmed that the new season will hit our screens in 2024. Set your alarms and begin the countdown, baby!
Who is in the FBOY Island Australia season two cast?
We haven't gotten word of who will be in the cast this season except for Abbie Chatfield, who is returning as the host.
We can only hope that the cast of this season will include some much-needed body diversity, especially with Chatfield previously stating that she "would love more body diversity" on the show.
We'll be sure to update you with more details when we get them.
How can I apply to be on FBOY Island Australia?
Good news, love birds. Casting for season two is officially open. Single men and women are encouraged to apply over at fboyislandcasting.com.au.
Who is still together from FBOY Island Australia season 1?
If all the buzz around season two has got you thinking about the relationship status of the couples from last season, rest assured, it's (mostly) good news.
The first season saw Molly O'Halloran walk away with 'Nice Guy' Nick Brown, who she just moved in with.
Meanwhile, Ziara Rae picked 'Nice Guy' Izaya Leota, of whom she's still going steady with.
Is there a trailer for FBOY Island Australia?
There's no trailer for season two of FBOY Island Australia... yet.
Where can I watch FBOY Island Australia?
If you fancy a quick rewatch before season two hits our screens, you can do so over at BINGE.
If you fancy watching the original US series (trust me, it's good), you can do so over at Hulu. The original format was created by super-producer, Elan Gale, who was possibly The Bachelor's most famous (or infamous, depending on who you ask) producer before his exit in 2018.