R29 Editors’ Picks: The Fashion & Beauty Items We’re Buying In June

There are a few types of purchases that we'll always endorse. Finally buying that designer piece you've been coveting and saving up for? Perfection. A beauty product so good that you're on your fifth repurchase? Hell yes. A trans-seasonal shoe that you can wear with socks for winter or solo for summer? 100%.
It's these kinds of investments that not only bring us true joy but also add purpose to our wardrobes and beauty cabinets.
This month, it seems that the Refinery29 Australia editors are all self-soothing. In a cosy woollen scarf, a cashmere jumper, a motorcycle leather jacket, and a mascara that won't end up half-way down your face by lunchtime, we're restocking our favourites that always work and investing in pieces that spark joy, time and again.
This is our version of comfort shopping. Keep on scrolling to find out exactly what we're shopping this June.
