After four weeks of speed-dating, cattle mustering and country balls, the 2024 season of Farmer Wants A Wife is about to wrap up.
Over the course of the season, we've seen two farmers leave early with the woman they felt they connected best with and one farmer walk away from the series by himself. There's also been plenty of laughs, tears and drama at the farms, as the farmers and the remaining women navigated the final few weeks of the series.
Next week, our three remaining farmers will make their final decision over two nights before we find out what everyone is up to in the reunion special.
Here's everything we know about the Farmer Wants A Wife 2024 finale:
When Is The Finale?
The Farmer Wants A Wife 2024 finale will air across two nights. At this stage, we believe that it's slated for Monday, May 20 and Tuesday, May 21. The finale episodes will air from 7:30pm both nights on Channel 7 and 7Plus. If you miss the episodes, you can always catch up on 7Plus.
Which Farmers Will Be In The Finale?
Farmer Dean, Farmer Tom and Farmer Bert have already left the series, leaving Farmer Joe, Farmer Dustin and Farmer Todd as the last men standing to make their final choice in the final episodes.
Who Are The Favourites To Win?
Farmer Joe
At this stage, fans believe Joe is most likely to choose Sarah in the finale episode, with her odds sitting at $1.30 on Sportsbet.
If it's not Sarah standing there at the end, then punters think he'll leave the show alone at $5.00, followed by Claire and Keely tied at $6.00.
Farmer Dustin
Just days out from the finale episode, fans believe Dustin is most likely to choose Sophie at the end, with her odds sitting at $1.12 on Sportsbet.
She's followed by Anna at $4.50 and leaving alone in third place.
Farmer Todd
According to Sportsbet, our newest farmer, Todd, is likely to choose Daisy in the finale, with her odds sitting at $1.42. She's followed by Jacinta at $4.00 and Ellen at $5.00.
What Is The Prize?
As always, the prize for this season of FWAW is love! The farmers and the contestants go on to show in the hopes of making a genuine connection and finding long-lasting love! Cute!