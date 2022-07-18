8:00pm — Head to the city for the gig. Our friend drives and pays for parking to say thanks for dinner. We meet some of our friends outside the venue and head in. It's one of the first international acts we’ve seen since the pandemic kicked off, and one of my favourite rock bands from the UK. I've seen them a few times before and they never disappoint. Contemplate getting a t-shirt on the way into the band room but I'm not sure I want to pay $50. I’ve got a band t-shirt box at home that's filled with shirts I never wear, so I’m being picky about merch these days. If the design isn’t something I absolutely love and the material isn't top quality, it's easier for me to pass. I used to see live music so often pre-pandemic (like, three or four times a month). Now that bands have started touring again, I've spent a lot on gig tickets. I'm not drinking anything tonight as I have blood tests in the morning and need to fast.