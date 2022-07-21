Mortgage: $1,800 split between the two of us. We bought a two-bedroom apartment back in 2018. I honestly never thought I could get on the property ladder, but my partner is really good with money. Once we knew we were in it for the long haul, property was the next step. Our parents helped topped us up with $40,000 for the purchase, so instead of buying in the outer suburbs, we were able to buy in a nice, central suburb that we love. It's 30 metres from the beach (a Melbourne beach, so nothing too amazing — but a beach is a beach!).

Utilities: $300

Body Corporate & Home Insurance: $6,000 annually (split 50/50)

Loans: $0. I paid my car off a few years back and never had a student loan. I went credit card free for a few years, but I got one recently since travel has started up again. I rarely use it though, and if I did, I'd pay it all off before the statement period to not incur any interest.

Phone: $45, but work gives me a $100 allowance.

Health Insurance: $33

Gym: $236. It's probably my biggest personal expense, but it's worth it.

Skincare: $50 to $200

Transport Costs: $60 for petrol and public transport. I cycle or walk places a lot, so transport isn’t a big expense.

Subscriptions: $45.97, split 50/50. This includes Netflix, Stan, Disney, Prime and Spotify. We probably need to cut this down, but with two years of lockdowns, we just needed the variety.

Joint Account Contributions: $2,500. This covers our mortgage, bills, joint food and some social activities we do together.

Joint Savings Contributions: $750

Cleaner: $100. We get our bathrooms deep cleaned once a month. This has saved a massive amount of disagreements between us and is worth every penny.

Meal Subscription: $299.96 (or $74.99 each week for three meals for two people).

Personal savings: $500 to $1,000, depending on the month.