At the end of a long day, nothing's better than crawling into deliciously soft bedsheets. The only time it can be slightly less satisfying is in the middle of summer, when the idea of even having a scrap of clothing on in the evening can make you sweat.
That's why you should consider switching your warmer winter sheets over to a summer set around this time of year. To help with that, Aussie brand ettitude is currently offering 20% off its best-selling bamboo bedding bundles.
Depending on your bedding needs, there's a range of bundles to choose from. The Basic Bedding Bundle starts at $142.80, the Signature Bedding Bundle starts at $385.90, and the Complete Bedding Bundle starts at $596.70 — here's a breakdown of what comes in each set.
If you're looking for something easy, the Basic bedding bundle from ettitude consists of a fitted sheet and two pillowcases for a cosy, restful night’s sleep. They're made from a silky-soft sustainable CleanBamboo fabric and are a great way to experience ettitude's bedding on a budget. Plus, you can mix and match your sheet and pillow slip colours to spice up your summer bedding.
The Signature Bedding Bundle consists of a duvet cover, a fitted and flat sheet, as well as two pillowcases, all made from ettitude's sustainable CleanBamboo. The bamboo fabric is hypoallergenic, free from harmful chemicals and highly breathable, making them perfect for summer. Again, you can mix and match your sheet, duvet and pillow covers to suit your bedroom. We're loving the two-tone colour scheme pictured above!
If your bedding is in desperate need of a full-on overhaul, the Complete Bedding Bundle is where it's at. It comes with a duvet cover, quilt, one fitted, one flat sheet and two pillowcases. Just like the above sets, it's all made from sustainable CleanBamboo, and you can mix and match colourways.
Aside from the bedding bundles being 20% off, you can also get a range of bath and self-care bundles at a discounted rate too.