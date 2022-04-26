I realise that this isn't the most exciting Money Diary on paper — and I guess that's the point.



We don’t go to parties and galleries, dinners and drinks and clubs like we used to. Our money goes towards truly mundane things. But I think it's a realistic money diary of a couple in their mid-thirties who have chased that traditional property and family dream. Maybe it's a cautionary tale more than anything?!



After these last few years, I strongly believe that there's more to life than the well-worn path our parents walked. We probably didn't realise we were following them at the time, but we do feel the pressure to live up to those standards. I hope this diary might help anyone else who's feeling that pressure, and encourage you to take the time out to educate yourself around your options and re-evaluate what it is that you truly want.



No regrets over here — we love our home and we're happy with our investment. We'll make it all work in the years ahead for our beautiful bub.