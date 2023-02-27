My Hair Started Going Grey At 21 — But I Just Can’t Put The Dye Down

While there's a bigger theme to unpack there (don't worry, I'll see a psych soon), what's clear is that there are distinct ways in which grey hair — and the absence of grey hair — impacts how we experience the world, particularly in social environments. For many (myself included), the unwanted presence of grey hair makes us feel self-conscious, insecure, and like an outsider. It's hard to pin down exactly how people begin to treat us differently when our greys are on display (such is the nature of embedded beauty standards), but it's clear that there is a change. After all, we're insecure about it for a reason. It feels like it's telling on us, even as we parade around Europe, cosplaying as a 25-year-old.