I’ve Never Felt More Me Since Resigning From My Dream Job

When I opened myself up to the world around me, my inner world felt far more positive. I toured art galleries, rekindled forgotten friendships and spent more quality time with my partner. I learned DIY and redecorated my flat and the garden. As the flowers bloomed, I did, too. I became more open-minded about opportunities and started doing freelance work, which gave me more flexibility and balance in my life. I am in no rush to gain another fancy title or a long list of responsibilities.