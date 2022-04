How I Finally Took Control Of My Skin-Picking Obsession

Billie is in her early 30s and autistic . She also lives with OCD. She started to knit because it seemed like a fun, creative hobby. Only now, years in, can she see how helpful it has been as a strategy to cope with compulsions. "I realised my skin picking wasn’t just something everyone does but actually part of my neurodivergence and that I was inadvertently self-soothing by knitting." Through knitting Billie learned to redirect the skin picking behaviours, which ranged from fingernails to pulling hairs or scratching at her scalp, into something that doesn’t cause her physical harm. Although knitting is relaxing for many people, it can be complicated for those who deal with perfectionism as part of their mental health struggles. Billie says: "Having OCD and anxiety makes me a good knitter but also helps me to challenge my perfectionist thoughts and be okay with uncertainty."