Cosmic Cookware’s Cosmo Pan Is Perfect For Lazy Chefs

Between binge-watching The Bear and gearing up for Kitchen Nightmares Australia, I've felt the sudden urge to get back into cooking. Add in the fact that Cosmic Cookware has just launched in Australia (and brought its famous one-pan wonder, the Cosmo Pan, with it), and I basically feel like Martha Stewart's next protégé.
The only problem with my newfound hobby is that I'm a terrible cook, so I tend to stick to simple one-pot dishes. Anything that requires multitasking or multiple pots and pans is not my forte. And when you're cooking one-pot dishes, you need the perfect pan — cue: Cosmic Cookware's Cosmo Pan ($159).
It's a beautifully crafted, non-stick, non-toxic pan that's perfect for cooking everything from single meals to family feasts. The pan is a generous 28cm diameter with high vertical sides to minimise mess and increase cooking space. It also comes with a clear glass lid, so you can keep an eye on your cooking.
It's also coated with a Swiss-certified ILAG ceramic coating, which is free from nasty chemicals like Teflon (PTFE), PFOA, cadmium, and lead. The Cosmo Pan was also designed to be suitable for induction, gas, and electric stovetops — meaning you can use it for years to come.
One of the best parts about this pan, aside from being non-toxic, is that you can cook food anyway way you like — stir fry, saute, simmer — AND serve it all in one pan. So you can kiss goodbye to the mountain of pots and pans you're used to washing.
It also comes in three colours — navy, cream and green bean — so you can pick a pan to match your kitchen decor.
Cosmic Cook also sells a matching Casserole Dish ($149) and Fry Pan ($129) that might be worth investing in if you're a regular in the kitchen. The complete set of pans (the Cosmic Pan, Casserole Dish and Fry Pan) is on sale for around $399, too (usually $437).